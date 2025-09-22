Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 NAS Oceana Air Show

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Nathan Sears 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2025) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the 2025 Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Air Show, Sept. 21. The show celebrated 250 years of America’s Navy and featured performances highlighting the precision, power, and innovation of naval aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nathan Sears)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 09:15
    Photo ID: 9338847
    VIRIN: 250921-N-LS368-1676
    Resolution: 5362x3575
    Size: 871.26 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
