2025 NAS Oceana Air Show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2025) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the 2025 Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Air Show, Sept. 21. The show celebrated 250 years of America’s Navy and featured performances highlighting the precision, power, and innovation of naval aviation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nathan Sears)