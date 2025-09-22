Holloman Commander Signs National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, addresses 49th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighters at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Ethridge was at the 49th CES to sign the National Fire Prevention Week proclamation, as well as learn about daily firefighting procedures and operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)