    Holloman Commander Signs National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Holloman Commander Signs National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, addresses 49th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighters at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Ethridge was at the 49th CES to sign the National Fire Prevention Week proclamation, as well as learn about daily firefighting procedures and operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 16:20
    Photo ID: 9337746
    VIRIN: 250910-F-AS732-1252
    Resolution: 5183x3455
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Commander Signs National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

