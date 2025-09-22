Father and son serve in same unit

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    Staff Sgt. Dylan Callais, 36th Aeromedical Squadron instructor flight medic, and Staff Sgt. Dexter Callais, 41st Aerial Port Squadron cargo processing technician, stand in front of a C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Aug. 6, 2022. The father-son duo serve as Air Force reservists in the 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

