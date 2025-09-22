Father and son serve in same unit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES 08.06.2022

Staff Sgt. Dylan Callais, 36th Aeromedical Squadron instructor flight medic, and Staff Sgt. Dexter Callais, 41st Aerial Port Squadron cargo processing technician, stand in front of a C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Aug. 6, 2022. The father-son duo serve as Air Force reservists in the 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)