Holloman Commander Signs National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, pose with Sparky the Fire Dog for a photo during the National Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. National Fire Prevention Week is recognised to commemorate the 1871 Great Chicago Fire, while promoting fire safety by educating the public on what steps they can take to prevent fire-related incidents. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)