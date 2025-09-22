Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman Commander Signs National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation [Image 1 of 2]

    Holloman Commander Signs National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, pose with Sparky the Fire Dog for a photo during the National Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. National Fire Prevention Week is recognised to commemorate the 1871 Great Chicago Fire, while promoting fire safety by educating the public on what steps they can take to prevent fire-related incidents. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

