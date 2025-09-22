Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Fini' Times Four: CTANG Aircrew Conclude Final Flights Together [Image 12 of 12]

    'Fini' Times Four: CTANG Aircrew Conclude Final Flights Together

    EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jennifer Kaprielian 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Jarrett Gran, a C-130 pilot with the 103d Airlift Wing, flies his final ‘fini-flight’ over New England before retirement from the Connecticut Air National Guard, Sept. 20, 2025. He shared this final sortie with three other Flying Yankees, Master Sgt. Michael Baycura, Maj. Michael Jacoby, and Lt. Col. Michael Armstrong, flight crew with the 103d Operations Group.
    (Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Captain Jennifer Kaprielian)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 14:44
    Photo ID: 9337488
    VIRIN: 250920-Z-IR489-1275
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.18 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, US
    Hometown: MARLBOROUGH, CONNECTICUT, US
    fini-flight
    CTANG
    airlift
    C-130
    New England
    pilots

