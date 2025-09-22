'Fini' Times Four: CTANG Aircrew Conclude Final Flights Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Jarrett Gran, a C-130 pilot with the 103d Airlift Wing, flies his final ‘fini-flight’ over New England before retirement from the Connecticut Air National Guard, Sept. 20, 2025. He shared this final sortie with three other Flying Yankees, Master Sgt. Michael Baycura, Maj. Michael Jacoby, and Lt. Col. Michael Armstrong, flight crew with the 103d Operations Group.

(Photo by U.S. Air National Guard Captain Jennifer Kaprielian)