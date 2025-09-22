Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAF BATTLE NETWORK ‘as lethal as ever,’ says C3BM leader [Image 2 of 6]

    DAF BATTLE NETWORK ‘as lethal as ever,’ says C3BM leader

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Richard Blumenstein 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey talks to industry members during the Air, Space and Cyber Conference, here, Sept. 23, 2025. The conference is an opportunity for Department of the Air Force senior leaders to meet and address Airmen, Guardians, allies, partners and industry leaders. Cropsey is the Department of the Air Force Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management. (Official Air Force Photo by Richard Blumenstein).

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 14:54
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, US
    C3BM
    DAF BATTLE NETWORK

