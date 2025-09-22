DAF BATTLE NETWORK ‘as lethal as ever,’ says C3BM leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey talks to industry members during the Air, Space and Cyber Conference, here, Sept. 23, 2025. The conference is an opportunity for Department of the Air Force senior leaders to meet and address Airmen, Guardians, allies, partners and industry leaders. Cropsey is the Department of the Air Force Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management. (Official Air Force Photo by Richard Blumenstein).