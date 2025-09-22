Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    593d CSC Air Load Training [Image 5 of 9]

    593d CSC Air Load Training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 593d Corps Sustainment Command learn how to remove, inspect, and attach cargo nets to palletized load systems for aerial transportation during air load training, September 23, 2025, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 13:19
    Photo ID: 9337198
    VIRIN: 250923-A-HL390-1228
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 593d CSC Air Load Training [Image 9 of 9], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air load
    cargo
    sustainment
    transportation
    aviation

