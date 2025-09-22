Tyndall host the 78th Air Force Ball

U.S. Airmen and guests dance during the 78th Air Force Ball at Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida, Sept. 20, 2025. The Ball brought together service members, families and community partners to celebrate the Air Force’s 78th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
