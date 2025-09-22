Tyndall host the 78th Air Force Ball

U.S. Air Force Maj. Christine Jaklitsch, 325th Comptroller Squadron commander, right, dances with Maj. Frederick Jaklitsch, 45th Test Squadron director of operations, during the 78th Air Force Ball at Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida, Sept. 20, 2025. The evening highlighted the Air Force’s 78 years of heritage and resilience while honoring the people who continue to shape the service’s future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9336815
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-RP050-1096
|Resolution:
|5769x3838
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
