    Tyndall host the 78th Air Force Ball [Image 5 of 6]

    Tyndall host the 78th Air Force Ball

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Christine Jaklitsch, 325th Comptroller Squadron commander, right, dances with Maj. Frederick Jaklitsch, 45th Test Squadron director of operations, during the 78th Air Force Ball at Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida, Sept. 20, 2025. The evening highlighted the Air Force’s 78 years of heritage and resilience while honoring the people who continue to shape the service’s future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 11:35
    Photo ID: 9336815
    VIRIN: 250920-F-RP050-1096
    Resolution: 5769x3838
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    78th Air Force Ball, Team Tyndall, Panama City Beach, Air Force Birthday

