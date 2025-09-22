Tyndall host the 78th Air Force Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, command chief for Air Combat Command, speaks at the 78th Air Force Ball at Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort, Panama City Beach, Florida, Sept. 20, 2025. Unterseher spoke about Tyndall’s resilience after Hurricane Michael, the arrival of the F-35A Lightning II and the importance of exercises like Checkered Flag. He also reminded Airmen that true strength comes from readiness, innovation and the dedication of people and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Moehlman)