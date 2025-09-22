A graphic informs members of the 31st Fighter Wing of the waste disposal guidelines at Aviano Air Base, Italy, September 24, 2025. The graphic indicates what items are not to be placed in the dumpster and where those items can be disposes alternatively. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 08:44
|Photo ID:
|9336320
|VIRIN:
|250924-F-ZJ681-1001
|Resolution:
|2701x4806
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Waste Disposal Guidelines for Aviano Air Base 2025, by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.