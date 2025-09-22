Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Waste Disposal Guidelines for Aviano Air Base 2025

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Waste Disposal Guidelines for Aviano Air Base 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A graphic informs members of the 31st Fighter Wing of the waste disposal guidelines at Aviano Air Base, Italy, September 24, 2025. The graphic indicates what items are not to be placed in the dumpster and where those items can be disposes alternatively. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 08:44
    Photo ID: 9336320
    VIRIN: 250924-F-ZJ681-1001
    Resolution: 2701x4806
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Waste Disposal Guidelines for Aviano Air Base 2025, by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    waste disposal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download