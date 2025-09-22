Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Tobi Baker, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aerial reconnaissance weather officer instructor, demonstrates where the instructor would start and run a scenario for a weather officer trainee, while Maj. Ian Park, 53rd WRS ARWO, sits in the weather officer's seat of the static trainer waiting for the scenario to begin. The ARWO static trainer is replica of the weather pallet from the WC-130J Super Hercules and will be used to rerun previous mission to assist in training new weather officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)