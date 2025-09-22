Members from the 502nd Trainer Development Flight oversaw the delivery and set up the new weather reconnaissance weather officer static training station in the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 19, 2023. The ARWO static trainer is replica of the weather pallet from the WC-130J Super Hercules and will be used to rerun previous mission to assist in training new weather officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)
Weather officers receive new static trainer
