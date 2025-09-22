Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARWO static trainer [Image 2 of 3]

    ARWO static trainer

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing

    Members from the 502nd Trainer Development Flight oversaw the delivery and set up the new weather reconnaissance weather officer static training station in the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, July 19, 2023. The ARWO static trainer is replica of the weather pallet from the WC-130J Super Hercules and will be used to rerun previous mission to assist in training new weather officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

