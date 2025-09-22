Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Neptune Strike 25-3 Ships Sail in Formation [Image 4 of 4]

    Neptune Strike 25-3 Ships Sail in Formation

    NORTH SEA

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), center, sails in formation with Royal Danish Navy Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate Niels Jeul (F363), front right, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), back right, the French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D655), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), back left, Sept. 24, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is participating in NATO’s Neptune Strike enhanced vigilance activity that facilitates combined maritime integration and demonstrates the force’s resolve and readiness to defend and protect Allied nations’ security and peace using Allied high-end capability assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Gladjimi Balisage)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 06:43
    Photo ID: 9336119
    VIRIN: 250924-N-IQ220-1362
    Resolution: 5860x3907
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Neptune Strike 25-3 Ships Sail in Formation [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

