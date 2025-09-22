Neptune Strike PHOTOEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), center, sails in formation with Royal Danish Navy Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate Niels Jeul (F363), front right, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), back right, the French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D655), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), back left, Sept. 24, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is participating in NATO’s Neptune Strike enhanced vigilance activity that facilitates combined maritime integration and demonstrates the force’s resolve and readiness to defend and protect Allied nations’ security and peace using Allied high-end capability assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Gladjimi Balisage)