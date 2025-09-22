Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers in South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Randy George, 41st Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, greets Soldiers participating in E2B training during a visit to South Korea, Sept. 22, 2025. His visit reinforced the Army’s enduring commitment to standing alongside Soldiers in training worldwide and providing the resources and support necessary to defend the nation and its allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oniel McDonald).