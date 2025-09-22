Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers in South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Randy George, 41st Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, greets Soldiers and presents coins during a visit to South Korea, Sept. 22, 2025. The visit reinforced the Army’s enduring commitment to standing alongside Soldiers in training around the world and ensuring they have the resources and support needed to defend the nation and its allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oniel McDonald).