Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers in South Korea

Gen. Randy George, 41st Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, observes the perspective of an Unmanned Aircraft System during a visit to South Korea, Sept. 22, 2025. The visit highlighted the Army’s enduring commitment to standing alongside Soldiers in training worldwide and ensuring they have the support and resources needed to defend the nation and its allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oniel McDonald).
