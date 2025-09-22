Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers in South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, pose for a group photo during their visit to South Korea, Sept. 22, 2025. The visit highlighted the Army’s senior leaders’ commitment to standing alongside Soldiers in training worldwide and ensuring they have the support and resources needed to defend the nation and its allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oniel McDonald).