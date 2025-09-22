Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers in South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael Weimer, greets Soldiers during a visit to South Korea, Sept. 22, 2025. The visit underscored the enduring commitment of the Army’s senior leadership to stand alongside Soldiers training throughout the world and the support necessary to succeed in defense of our nation and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oniel McDonald).