    Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers in South Korea

    Army Chief of Staff and Sergeant Major of the Army Visit Soldiers in South Korea

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Oniel McDonald 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Gen. Randy George, 41st Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, meets with Soldiers during a visit to South Korea, Sept. 22, 2025. The visit underscored the enduring commitment of the Army’s senior leadership to stand alongside Soldiers training throughout the world and the support necessary to succeed in defense of our nation and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oniel McDonald).

