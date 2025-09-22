Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The discipline of what if: SETAF-AF wargames crisis scenarios

    The discipline of what if: SETAF-AF wargames crisis scenarios

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Brian Andries 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Racheal Balke, a current operations intelligence noncommissioned officer assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), conducted a wargaming event as part of an ongoing deployment readiness exercise at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Sep. 3, 2025. The wargaming phase, part of the joint planning process, utilized artificial intelligence tools to stress-test the command's response to real-world crises. It was a critical step toward innovating and validating SETAF-AF's joint task force capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Brian Andries)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 03:15
    Photo ID: 9335922
    VIRIN: 250903-O-JU826-3397
    Resolution: 3236x1820
    Size: 1018.39 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    The discipline of what-if: SETAF-AF wargames crisis scenarios

    Emergency Response training
    TIC
    Emergency Response Exercise
    Crisis Planning
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

