The discipline of what-if: SETAF-AF wargames crisis scenarios

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Racheal Balke, a current operations intelligence noncommissioned officer assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), conducted a wargaming event as part of an ongoing deployment readiness exercise at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Sep. 3, 2025. The wargaming phase, part of the joint planning process, utilized artificial intelligence tools to stress-test the command's response to real-world crises. It was a critical step toward innovating and validating SETAF-AF's joint task force capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Brian Andries)