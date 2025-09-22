Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Leaders Visit AMISTAD 2025 Teams Across Panama [Image 7 of 7]

    Air Force Leaders Visit AMISTAD 2025 Teams Across Panama

    LA MESA, PANAMA

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Leigh Swanson, Air Mobility Command Surgeon and Chief of the Air Force Medical Corps, wears the AMISTAD 2025 patch as she speaks with the governor of Veraguas Province in Panama, Sept. 23, 2025. AMISTAD 2025, a global health engagement, showcased multinational teamwork focused on improving access to care and building long-term capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 22:35
    Photo ID: 9335634
    VIRIN: 250923-F-WJ837-1599
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 13.75 MB
    Location: LA MESA, PA
    This work, Air Force Leaders Visit AMISTAD 2025 Teams Across Panama [Image 7 of 7], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

