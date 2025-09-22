Air Force Leaders Visit AMISTAD 2025 Teams Across Panama

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Leigh Swanson, Air Mobility Command Surgeon and Chief of the Air Force Medical Corps, wears the AMISTAD 2025 patch as she speaks with the governor of Veraguas Province in Panama, Sept. 23, 2025. AMISTAD 2025, a global health engagement, showcased multinational teamwork focused on improving access to care and building long-term capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 22:35
|Photo ID:
|9335634
|VIRIN:
|250923-F-WJ837-1599
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|13.75 MB
|Location:
|LA MESA, PA
