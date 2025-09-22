Air Force Leaders Visit AMISTAD 2025 Teams Across Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Leigh Swanson, Air Mobility Command Surgeon and Chief of the Air Force Medical Corps, wears the AMISTAD 2025 patch as she speaks with the governor of Veraguas Province in Panama, Sept. 23, 2025. AMISTAD 2025, a global health engagement, showcased multinational teamwork focused on improving access to care and building long-term capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)