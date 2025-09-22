VCJCS Visits Austin, TX

U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, meets with Dr. Paul Edgar, Deputy Executive Director, William P. Clements, Jr. Center for National Security, and other members of the Clements Centers leadership at the University of Texas in Austin Tx., Sept. 19, 2025. At the Clements Center, Adm. Grady discussed how historical, and policy insights are leveraged to train future national security leaders, bridging scholarship with practical application. (DOD Photo by Master Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)
Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 21:09
Location:
|AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
