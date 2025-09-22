Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCJCS Visits Austin, TX [Image 19 of 21]

    VCJCS Visits Austin, TX

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, meets with Dr. Paul Edgar, Deputy Executive Director, William P. Clements, Jr. Center for National Security, and other members of the Clements Centers leadership at the University of Texas in Austin Tx., Sept. 19, 2025. At the Clements Center, Adm. Grady discussed how historical, and policy insights are leveraged to train future national security leaders, bridging scholarship with practical application. (DOD Photo by Master Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 21:09
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    VCJCS
    UTAustin
    University of Texas
    Clements Center

