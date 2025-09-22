VCJCS Visits Austin, TX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, is greeted by Dr. Paul Edgar, Deputy Executive Director, William P. Clements, Jr. Center for National Security, at the University of Texas in Austin Tx., Sept. 19, 2025. At the Clements Center, Adm. Grady discussed how historical, and policy insights are leveraged to train future national security leaders, bridging scholarship with practical application. (DOD Photo by Master Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)