VCJCS Visits Austin, TX

U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, is greeted by Karl Fisher, Executive Director of the University of Texas Applied Research Laboratories (ARL), at the ARL building in Austin Tx., Sept. 19, 2025. Adm. Grady was taken on a tour of the facility where he observed firsthand how collaboration between the military and academia drives innovative technologies and operational solutions for the Joint Force. (DOD Photo by Master Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)