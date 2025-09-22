VCJCS Visits Austin, TX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets and Midshipman during a mentoring session at the University of Texas in Austin Tx., Sept 19, 2025. The University of Texas offers three ROTC programs that include Army, Navy/Marine, Air and Space Force. (DOD Photo by Master Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)