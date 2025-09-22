U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets and Midshipman during a mentoring session at the University of Texas in Austin Tx., Sept 19, 2025. The University of Texas offers three ROTC programs that include Army, Navy/Marine, Air and Space Force. (DOD Photo by Master Sgt. Tinese R. Treadwell)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 21:09
|Photo ID:
|9335502
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-XR532-2232
|Resolution:
|7039x4693
|Size:
|12.22 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VCJCS Visits Austin, TX [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Tinese Treadwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.