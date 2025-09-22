U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Kyle Rowland, Chief of Spaceport Integration, speaks to members of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GoBiz) and Regional Economic Action Coalition (REACH) about infrastructure improvements at the Vandenberg harbor at Vandenberg Space Force base, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025. GoBiz recently awarded a $9.5 million grant to the "Space Vandenberg" initiative, aimed at boosting space industry infrastructure in California and expanding workforce development.
GoBiz, REACH leaders tour VSFB after 'Space Vandenberg' initiative announcement
