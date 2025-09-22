GoBiz, REACH leaders tour VSFB after 'Space Vandenberg' initiative announcement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GoBiz) and Regional Economic Action Coalition (REACH) tour United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) launch site at Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force base, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025. Modifications are actively underway at SLC-3 to support ULA’s Vulcan launch vehicle. GoBiz recently awarded a $9.5 million grant to the "Space Vandenberg" initiative, aimed at boosting space industry infrastructure in California and expanding workforce development.