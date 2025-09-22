Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GoBiz, REACH leaders tour VSFB after 'Space Vandenberg' initiative announcement [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    GoBiz, REACH leaders tour VSFB after 'Space Vandenberg' initiative announcement

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Members of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GoBiz) and Regional Economic Action Coalition (REACH) tour United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) launch site at Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force base, Calif., Sept. 12, 2025. Modifications are actively underway at SLC-3 to support ULA’s Vulcan launch vehicle. GoBiz recently awarded a $9.5 million grant to the "Space Vandenberg" initiative, aimed at boosting space industry infrastructure in California and expanding workforce development.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 19:49
    Photo ID: 9335402
    VIRIN: 250912-X-EI087-1003
    Resolution: 3353x2891
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GoBiz, REACH leaders tour VSFB after 'Space Vandenberg' initiative announcement [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GoBiz, REACH leaders tour VSFB after 'Space Vandenberg' initiative announcement
    GoBiz, REACH leaders tour VSFB after 'Space Vandenberg' initiative announcement
    GoBiz, REACH leaders tour VSFB after 'Space Vandenberg' initiative announcement
    GoBiz, REACH leaders tour VSFB after 'Space Vandenberg' initiative announcement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    GoBiz, REACH leaders tour VSFB after 'Space Vandenberg' initiative announcement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download