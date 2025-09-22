Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GoBiz, REACH leaders tour VSFB after 'Space Vandenberg' initiative announcement

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, commander of Space Launch Delta 30, speaks at the Regional Economic Action Coalition (REACH) "Space Vandenberg" event in Santa Maria, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2025. The event announced a $9.5 million grant from the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development to enhance space industry infrastructure and expand workforce development. Regional leaders, industry partners, and community stakeholders gathered at the event to discuss the future of California’s space enterprise.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    GoBiz, REACH leaders tour VSFB after 'Space Vandenberg' initiative announcement

