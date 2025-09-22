GoBiz, REACH leaders tour VSFB after 'Space Vandenberg' initiative announcement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, commander of Space Launch Delta 30, speaks at the Regional Economic Action Coalition (REACH) "Space Vandenberg" event in Santa Maria, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2025. The event announced a $9.5 million grant from the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development to enhance space industry infrastructure and expand workforce development. Regional leaders, industry partners, and community stakeholders gathered at the event to discuss the future of California’s space enterprise.