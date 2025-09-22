Sunrise Formation

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, stand in formation waiting to start a run in celebration of the task forces' fifth anniversary at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 22, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Ian Sandall)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 18:32
|Photo ID:
|9335278
|VIRIN:
|250922-A-KN550-9281
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
