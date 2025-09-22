2025 NAS Oceana Air Show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 21, 2025) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform an aerial demonstration during the 2025 Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Air Show, Sept. 21. This year’s show commemorated 250 years of America’s Navy, honoring its legacy, innovation, and enduring strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
