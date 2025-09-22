Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    336 TRG hosts 24-hour POW/MIA memorial ruck [Image 5 of 5]

    336 TRG hosts 24-hour POW/MIA memorial ruck

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 66th Training Squadron’s Pre-Team 26-02 carry the American and POW/MIA flags during the annual POW/MIA memorial ruck march through downtown Spokane, Wash., Sep. 19, 2025. With almost 82,000 service members currently missing across the nation, the 336th Training Group hosts the memorial ruck every year as a reminder the search will never stop and that they will not be forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 15:38
    VIRIN: 190925-F-YL237-1054
