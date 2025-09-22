336 TRG hosts 24-hour POW/MIA memorial ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 66th Training Squadron’s Pre-Team 26-02 carry the American and POW/MIA flags during the annual POW/MIA memorial ruck march through downtown Spokane, Wash., Sep. 19, 2025. With almost 82,000 service members currently missing across the nation, the 336th Training Group hosts the memorial ruck every year as a reminder the search will never stop and that they will not be forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)