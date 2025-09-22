Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 NAS Oceana Air Show [Image 3 of 16]

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 20, 2025) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform an aerial demonstration during the 2025 Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Air Show, Sept. 20. This year’s show commemorated 250 years of America’s Navy, honoring its legacy, innovation, and enduring strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 15:47
    Photo ID: 9334871
    VIRIN: 250920-N-HF194-3195
    Resolution: 5334x3556
    Size: 942.11 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    NAS Oceana
    NAS Oceana Air Show
    Oceana Air Show
    Navy 250th Birthday

