336 TRG hosts 24-hour POW/MIA memorial ruck

A U.S. Coast Guard veteran takes photos during the opening ceremony of the annual POW/MIA memorial ruck march in downtown Spokane, Wash., Sep. 19, 2025. The 24-hour long ruck is hosted by the 336th Training Group and survival, evasion, resistance and escape schoolhouse to honor the nearly 82,000 servicemembers that are currently POW/MIA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)