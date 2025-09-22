Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    336 TRG hosts 24-hour POW/MIA memorial ruck [Image 4 of 5]

    336 TRG hosts 24-hour POW/MIA memorial ruck

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    A U.S. Coast Guard veteran takes photos during the opening ceremony of the annual POW/MIA memorial ruck march in downtown Spokane, Wash., Sep. 19, 2025. The 24-hour long ruck is hosted by the 336th Training Group and survival, evasion, resistance and escape schoolhouse to honor the nearly 82,000 servicemembers that are currently POW/MIA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephanie Orta Carranza)

