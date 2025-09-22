Georgia National Guard supports DC Safe and Beautiful mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Spc. Tyler McWee, Sgt. Matthew Chester, and Spc. Idrees Brown, all assigned to the 179th Military Police Company, 170th Military Police Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia National Guard, patrol the NoMa-Gallaudet U metro station in support of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Sept. 22, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)