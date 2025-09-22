Georgia National Guard supports DC Safe and Beautiful mission

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Destiny Gayadeen, bottom left, Spc. Noah Ingleston, top left, and Pfc. Gabriel Hudson, all assigned to the 179th Military Police Company, 170th Military Police Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia National Guard, patrol the NoMa-Gallaudet U metro station in support of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Sept. 22, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    National Guard
    DCSafe
    Safe and Beautiful

