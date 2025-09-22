Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute the Troops ceremony held [Image 6 of 6]

    Salute the Troops ceremony held

    TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2004

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Color Guard Soldiers practice facing movements prior to the Salute the Troops ceremony for Alpha and Charlie Batteries, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, and the 119th Corps Support Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, at the Patriots Theater at the Trenton War Memorial in Trenton, New Jersey, Nov. 22, 2004. The 3rd Battalion will be deploying in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, while the 119th CSB will be deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    This work, Salute the Troops ceremony held [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NJARNG
    Operation Enduring Freedom
    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    New Jersey National Guard: NJNG

