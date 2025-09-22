Salute the Troops ceremony held

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

State and New Jersey National Guard leadership honor more than 350 Citizen-Soldiers at a Salute the Troops ceremony for Alpha and Charlie Batteries, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment and the 119th Corps Support Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, at Patriots Theater at the Trenton War Memorial in Trenton, New Jersey, Nov. 22, 2004. The 3rd Battalion will be deploying in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, while the 119th CSB will be deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)