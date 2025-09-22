Salute the Troops ceremony held

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band, New Jersey Army National Guard, practice prior to the Salute the Troops ceremony for Alpha and Charlie Batteries, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, and the 119th Corps Support Battalion, NJARNG, at the Patriots Theater at the Trenton War Memorial in Trenton, New Jersey, Nov. 22, 2004. The 3rd Battalion will be deploying in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, while the 119th CSB will be deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)