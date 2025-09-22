USS Thomas Hudner departs for UNITAS 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (Sept. 19, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) departs from Naval Station Mayport for the at-sea portion of UNITAS 2025, Sept. 19, 2025. This is the 66th iteration of the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Brown)