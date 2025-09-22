Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Thomas Hudner departs for UNITAS 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Thomas Hudner departs for UNITAS 2025

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Brown 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (Sept. 19, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) departs from Naval Station Mayport for the at-sea portion of UNITAS 2025, Sept. 19, 2025. This is the 66th iteration of the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. UNITAS, Latin for Unity, focuses on enhanced interoperability, building regional partnerships, demonstrating U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet as the trusted maritime partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America. UNITAS 2025 also leads off a series of events celebrating the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 11:12
    Photo ID: 9333800
    VIRIN: 250919-N-KE573-1071
    Resolution: 5057x3365
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner departs for UNITAS 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spanish ship SPS Canarias departs for UNITAS 2025
    Spanish ship SPS Juan de Barbón departs for UNITAS 2025
    USS Cooperstown departs for UNITAS 2025
    USS Thomas Hudner departs for UNITAS 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download