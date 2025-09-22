Adm Daryl Caudle Assumes Role of CNO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cdr. Thelmar Rosarda renders a sideboy salute during the 34th Chief of Naval Operations asssumption of command ceremony, attended by over 300 Department of Defense (DoD) senior leaders, distinguished guests and families at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington D.C., Aug. 25. The CNO is a member of the Joint Chief of Staff and serves as an advisor to the President of the United States, the National Security Council, the Homeland Security Council, and the Secretary of Defense and is responsible for the command, utilization of resources, and operating efficiency of worldwide naval forces and shore activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vanessa White.)