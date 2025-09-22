NCO Buddy Run at Fort Rucker

Fort Rucker noncommissioned officers learn about NCOs throughout history during a "Buddy Run" as part of the post's Week of the NCO at Fort Rucker, Ala., September 23, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Nikolas Sanso)
