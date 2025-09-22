U.S. Army Soldiers train for badge competitions in Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command treats a simulated injury during an Expert Field Medical Badge training lane Sept. 22, 2025, in Baumholder, Germany. The command hosted training for EFMB candidates prior to the testing period, alongside the Expert Soldier Badge competition, both scheduled for next week. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)