U.S. Army Soldiers train for badge competitions in Germany

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command practice loading simulated casualties on nonstandard vehicles Sept. 22, 2025, in Baumholder, Germany. The command hosted training lanes covering different soldiering skills, field medical tasks and army warrior skills in preparation for Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge competitions scheduled for next week. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)
|09.22.2025
|09.23.2025 06:10
|9333197
|250922-A-GP059-9585
|3521x2347
|4.93 MB
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|0
