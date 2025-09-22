U.S. Army Soldiers train for badge competitions in Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command assesses the path ahead during a timed training lane Sept. 22, 2025, in Baumholder, Germany. This training lane required candidates for the command’s upcoming Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge to react to different types of simulated enemy contact and engage in low-crawling techniques. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)