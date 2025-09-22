U.S. Army Soldiers train for badge competitions in Germany

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command apply camouflage during training preparation for upcoming badge competitions Sept. 22, 2025, in Baumholder, Germany. Soldiers trained on different lanes focusing on Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge tasks for the competitions scheduled next week. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)
