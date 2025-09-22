U.S. Army Soldiers train for badge competitions in Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command listens to feedback as his camouflage is assessed Sept. 22, 2025, in Baumholder, Germany. The assessment was part of the command’s train-up for the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge competitions scheduled for next week. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)