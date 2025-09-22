A U.S. Army Soldier with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command listens to feedback as his camouflage is assessed Sept. 22, 2025, in Baumholder, Germany. The assessment was part of the command’s train-up for the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge competitions scheduled for next week. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 06:10
|Photo ID:
|9333194
|VIRIN:
|250922-A-GP059-1197
|Resolution:
|3744x2496
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers train for badge competitions in Germany [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.