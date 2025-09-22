U.S. Army Soldiers train for badge competitions in Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command low crawls through wet mud during a training lane Sept. 22, 2025, in Baumholder, Germany. Soldiers rotated through different training lanes in preparation for the command’s Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge scheduled for next week. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)