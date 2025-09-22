Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers train for badge competitions in Germany [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S. Army Soldiers train for badge competitions in Germany

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Ohearn 

    7th Mission Support Command

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command low crawls through wet mud during a training lane Sept. 22, 2025, in Baumholder, Germany. Soldiers rotated through different training lanes in preparation for the command’s Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge scheduled for next week. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers train for badge competitions in Germany [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    StrongerTogether
    Expert Soldier Badge

