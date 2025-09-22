A U.S. Army Soldier with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command low crawls through wet mud during a training lane Sept. 22, 2025, in Baumholder, Germany. Soldiers rotated through different training lanes in preparation for the command’s Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge scheduled for next week. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)
|09.22.2025
|09.23.2025 06:10
|9333192
|250922-A-GP059-1250
|3552x2368
|6.64 MB
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|5
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers train for badge competitions in Germany [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.