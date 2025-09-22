HHC, USAG RP Change of Command Gift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dainah, Desiree and Daudi, wife and children of Capt. Duncan Makau, incoming commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, receive flowers and a gift welcoming them to the unit during a change of command ceremony at Kleber Kaserne Basketball Gym, Kaiserslautern, Germany, September 17, 2025. Capt. Duncan Makau assumed command from Capt. Rudoph Smith, III. (U.S. Army photo by Lucien Phillips)